Roundup: Jets G Kelechi Osemele set for surgery

Having been out since a Week 3 loss against the Patriots, Jets starting guard Kelechi Osemele is having surgery to repair his shoulder, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

With Osemele injured, Alex Lewis has filled in and done well at left guard.

Here is other news we're monitoring on Tuesday:

1. The New England Patriots are signing former Giants and Jets tight end Eric Tomlinson following an injury to tight end Matt LaCosse (knee), Rapoport reported.

Patriots first-round wide receiver N'Keal Harry returned to the practice field for the first time since he was placed on injured reserve before Week 1 with an ankle injury. Harry is eligible to make his regular-season debut Week 9 against the Ravens.

In other Pats news, wideout Josh Gordon (knee) was not seen at the start of practice, per ESPN.com, while safety Patrick Chung (chest), linebacker Dont'a Hightower (shoulder) and wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) were present during the open media portion.

2. The Baltimore Ravens announced that they have placed safety DeShon Elliott on injured reserve and, in a corresponding move, signed safety Bennett Jackson to the 53-man roster. Elliott (knee) played in all six games for Baltimore.

3. Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller, who has started four of six games, suffered what is believed to be a slight fracture after leaving the game against the Texans with a thumb injury, Rapoport reported.

4. The Pittsburgh Steelers officially have placed defensive end Stephon Tuitt on the reserve/injured list and signed defensive end L.T. Walton, the team announced.

5. Connor Barwin, who played 10 NFL seasons as a linebacker/defensive end with the Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, L.A. Rams and New York Giants, announced his retirement on Instagram on Monday. "I'm excited to say I'm moving on to the next chapter of my life," Barwin wrote in part. "To my coaches, teammates, fans, and family - thank you all!" Barwin most recently played in 2018 with the Giants. He made the Pro Bowl in 2014 with the Eagles, tallying career-highs of 64 tackles and 14.5 sacks. That season was one of six in a row in which he started and played all 16 games. He ended his career with 56.5 sacks, 124 quarterback hits and 368 tackles.