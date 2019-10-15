Roundup: Baker (hip) will be ready to play vs. Pats

Freddie Kitchens told the media on Tuesday that he had no doubt that Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield (hip) would be ready to go when the team returns from its bye week to play against the host Patriots on Oct. 27.

Mayfield briefly left for the locker room during Cleveland's loss to the Seahawks on Sunday, but gutted it out and returned in the losing cause.

Since coming off the bench in Week 3 of his rookie year last season, Mayfield hasn't missed a start, racking up 19 in a row.

Here is other news we're monitoring on Tuesday:

1. The Dallas Cowboys suffered a substantial loss to their front seven when it was announced that defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford will have season-ending hip surgery.

Crawford returned to play the past two weeks for the Cowboys after missing contests against the Dolphins and Saints.

2. The New England Patriots are signing former Giants and Jets tight end Eric Tomlinson following an injury to tight end Matt LaCosse (knee), NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Patriots first-round wide receiver N'Keal Harry returned to the practice field for the first time since he was placed on injured reserve before Week 1 with an ankle injury. Harry is eligible to make his regular-season debut Week 9 against the Ravens.

In other Pats news, wideout Josh Gordon (knee) was not seen at the start of practice, per ESPN.com, while safety Patrick Chung (chest), linebacker Dont'a Hightower (shoulder) and wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) were present during the open media portion.

3. The Baltimore Ravens announced that they have placed safety DeShon Elliott on injured reserve and, in a corresponding move, signed safety Bennett Jackson to the 53-man roster. Elliott (knee) played in all six games for Baltimore.

4. Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller, who has started four of six games, suffered what is believed to be a slight fracture after leaving the game against the Texans with a thumb injury, Rapoport reported.

5. The Pittsburgh Steelers officially have placed defensive end Stephon Tuitt on the reserve/injured list and signed defensive end L.T. Walton, the team announced.

6. Connor Barwin, who played 10 NFL seasons as a linebacker/defensive end with the Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, L.A. Rams and New York Giants, announced his retirement on Instagram on Monday. "I'm excited to say I'm moving on to the next chapter of my life," Barwin wrote in part. "To my coaches, teammates, fans, and family - thank you all!" Barwin most recently played in 2018 with the Giants. He made the Pro Bowl in 2014 with the Eagles, tallying career-highs of 64 tackles and 14.5 sacks. That season was one of six in a row in which he started and played all 16 games. He ended his career with 56.5 sacks, 124 quarterback hits and 368 tackles.

7. Having been out since a Week 3 loss against the Patriots, Jets starting guard Kelechi Osemele is having surgery to repair his shoulder, Rapoport reported Tuesday. With Osemele injured, Alex Lewis has filled in and done well at left guard.

8. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson is expected to miss at least a few weeks because of a shoulder injury, a source tells NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick will also miss time due to a knee injury, Pelissero adds.