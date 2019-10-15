Roundup: Alvin Kamara (ankle) to be limited this week

Freddie Kitchens told the media on Tuesday that he had no doubt that Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield (hip) would be ready to go when the team returns from its bye week to play against the host Patriots on Oct. 27.

Mayfield briefly left for the locker room during Cleveland's loss to the Seahawks on Sunday, but gutted it out and returned in the losing cause.

Since coming off the bench in Week 3 of his rookie year last season, Mayfield hasn't missed a start, racking up 19 in a row.

Here is other news we're monitoring on Tuesday:

1. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is dealing with an ankle injury that NFL Network's Tom Pelissero describes as a "high ankle-type" issue. He is expected to limit him in practice this week. Kamara still believes he has a shot to play this weekend vs. the Bears, but this will be a situation to monitor.

Kamara's ankle issue first popped up last week, as he was limited in practice in Thursday and sat out Friday's session before suffering his worst outing of the season against the Jaguars since Week 2.

2. The Dallas Cowboys suffered a substantial loss to their front seven when it was announced that defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford will have season-ending hip surgery.

Crawford returned to play the past two weeks for the Cowboys after missing contests against the Dolphins and Saints.

3. The New England Patriots are signing former Giants and Jets tight end Eric Tomlinson following an injury to tight end Matt LaCosse (knee), NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team officially re-signed Benjamin Watson, Rapoport reports.

Patriots first-round wide receiver N'Keal Harry returned to the practice field for the first time since he was placed on injured reserve before Week 1 with an ankle injury. Harry is eligible to make his regular-season debut Week 9 against the Ravens.

In other Pats news, wideout Josh Gordon (knee) was not seen at the start of practice, per ESPN.com, while safety Patrick Chung (chest), linebacker Dont'a Hightower (shoulder) and wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) were present during the open media portion.

The Patriots also might be in the market for a new kicker, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The #Patriotsâ search for specialists continues: They worked out a group today that include Nick Folk, Greg Joseph, Austin MacGinnis, Austin Rehkow and Giorgio Tavecchio. â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 15, 2019

4. The Baltimore Ravens announced that they have placed safety DeShon Elliott on injured reserve and, in a corresponding move, signed safety Bennett Jackson to the 53-man roster. Elliott (knee) played in all six games for Baltimore.

5. Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller, who has started four of six games, suffered what is believed to be a slight fracture after leaving the game against the Texans with a thumb injury, Rapoport reported.

6. Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (knee) was a full participant at practice.

7. The Pittsburgh Steelers officially have placed defensive end Stephon Tuitt on the reserve/injured list and signed defensive end L.T. Walton, the team announced.

8. Connor Barwin, who played 10 NFL seasons as a linebacker/defensive end with the Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, L.A. Rams and New York Giants, announced his retirement on Instagram on Monday. "I'm excited to say I'm moving on to the next chapter of my life," Barwin wrote in part. "To my coaches, teammates, fans, and family -- thank you all!"

Barwin most recently played in 2018 with the Giants. He made the Pro Bowl in 2014 with the Eagles, tallying career-highs of 64 tackles and 14.5 sacks. That season was one of six in a row in which he started and played all 16 games. He ended his career with 56.5 sacks, 124 quarterback hits and 368 tackles.

9. Having been out since a Week 3 loss against the Patriots, Jets starting guard Kelechi Osemele is having surgery to repair his shoulder, Rapoport reported Tuesday. With Osemele injured, Alex Lewis has filled in and done well at left guard.

The Jets announced they have signed defensive back Blake Countess and waived DB Arthur Maulet. Countess, a four-year pro, previously played from 2016-2018 for the Rams. New York also signed defensive lineman Corbin Kaufusi to the practice squad.

10. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson is expected to miss at least a few weeks because of a shoulder injury, per Pelissero. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick will also miss time due to a knee injury, Pelissero adds.

11. The San Francisco 49ers worked out a number of receivers Tuesday including former Ravens Jaylen Smith and Jordan Lasley, while Deontay Burnett was added to the practice squad, per Pelissero.

12. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived linebacker Devante Bond and receiver Bobo Wilson, the team announced Tuesday.

13. The Washington Redskins placed tight end Jerome Cunningham on injured reserve and signed fullback Michael Burton.

The Redskins also worked out free agent RB Josh Ferguson with Chris Thompson dealing with a mild case of turf toe, per Pelissero.