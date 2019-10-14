Eagles release veteran linebacker Zach Brown

Before their game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zach Brown remarked that inconsistent quarterback Kirk Cousins was the "weakest part of the offense."

One day after Cousins and the Vikings put up 38 points and 447 total yards on Brown's Eagles defense in a landslide victory, the linebacker is no longer a part of the team.

The Eagles announced that they cut Brown on Monday.

Ahead of his eighth season in the pros, Brown was released by the Washington Redskins in March and signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with Philly in May. Drafted by Tennessee in the second round of the 2012 draft, Brown has now played for four teams in eight years. He'll likely find a fifth in short order.

Brown had played in all six of Philadelphia's games, totaling 256 defensive snaps (68.4 percent), 29 combined tackles, two tackles for loss and two passes defensed. Brown logged 54 snaps against the Vikings on Sunday.

After the 38-20 loss, Brown was peppered with questions from reporters eager for a mea culpa. The LB didn't offer one.

"I'm here to talk about the game. Any other questions, besides about Kirk Cousins?" Brown said, per the Philadelphia Inquirer. "He did a great job today. He played good, you know? Hats off to him."

Cousins completed 22 of 29 passes for 333 yards and four touchdowns against Brown's Eagles. Hats off, indeed.

Now it's Brown's turn to find a new hat. Odds are it won't be matted in purple.