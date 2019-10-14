DDFP: Will Rams bounce back? Baker = Kershaw?

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Cole Wright to recap the Week 6 games! The guys quickly get into the Kansas City Chiefs' loss and why Shek thinks they should trade away Tyreek Hill for defensive help (4:40). Next up, Dave brings up the Los Angeles Rams and how he still believes they won't reach the playoffs after their loss at home to the San Francisco 49ers (9:25). Then, Shek talks about the curse of sposta's new victim -- Baker Mayfield and why he compares to Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (18:30). They round out the show debating which of the Rams, Cowboys, Chargers and Chiefs do you trust the most (29:40)?

