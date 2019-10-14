Rams CB Aqib Talib headed to IR with rib injury

An important piece of the Los Angeles Rams' defensive puzzle is expected to be missing in action for the foreseeable future.

NFL Network's James Palmer confirmed Monday that cornerback Aqib Talib will be placed on injured reserve with a rib injury, per an informed source.

ESPN first reported the news.

Talib, 33, appeared on the injury report for the first time this season last Wednesday after missing practice. Talib remained out for the rest of the week and was eventually ruled out of the team's Week 6 matchup with the undefeated 49ers. The Rams' secondary surrendered 232 passing yards in the eventual 20-7 loss, but did not allow a passing touchdown.

The veteran corner is eligible to return in eight weeks when the team takes on the Cowboys in Week 15. Talib's absence means more playing time for Troy Hill, who filled in at starting right corner in Week 6. Hill was also called upon last season to start in Talib's place after he injured his ankle in Week 3.

That injury landed him on IR and limited him to eight games in his first season in L.A. He returned in Week 13 and was in the lineup for the remainder of team's journey to Super Bowl LIII.