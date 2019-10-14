Who is the Week 6 Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

In Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
The quarterback completed 27 of 37 passes (73.0 percent) for 340 yards, 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions for a 128.2 passer rating in the Cardinals' 34-33 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
The running back had 92 scrimmage yards (86 receiving, six rushing), and a receiving touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.
Terry McLaurin, Washington Redskins
The wide receiver had four receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns in the Redskins' 17-16 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers
The linebacker had seven tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery, which he returned for a touchdown, in the Steelers' 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Charles Omenihu, Houston Texans
The defensive end had one sack and one forced fumble, which was recovered by the Texans on Kansas City's 3-yard line with 0:23 remaining in the first half, in the Texans' 31-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.