Who is the Week 6 Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

In Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals The quarterback completed 27 of 37 passes (73.0 percent) for 340 yards, 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions for a 128.2 passer rating in the Cardinals' 34-33 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles The running back had 92 scrimmage yards (86 receiving, six rushing), and a receiving touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

Terry McLaurin, Washington Redskins The wide receiver had four receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns in the Redskins' 17-16 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers The linebacker had seven tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery, which he returned for a touchdown, in the Steelers' 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.