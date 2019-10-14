Lamar Jackson sets records in dual-threat performance

Lamar Jackson put on a show once again and made some NFL history in the process in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback passed for 236 yards and rushed for 152 yards and a TD, becoming the first player in NFL history with 150-plus rush yards and 200-plus pass yards in a single regular season game. The only other time that feat was accomplished was former San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick in the 2012 playoffs (263 yards passing and 181 yards rushing versus Green Bay).

Jackson's ability to beat the defense with his arm or legs was the difference Sunday.

"That's the most frustrating thing for a defense," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said, via ESPN. "You have a play covered, and he's an elite athlete. He's one of the rarest I've seen in person. Just one little crease, and he's got 30 yards on you."

Jackson was especially dangerous early, becoming just the third QB since 1991 with 100-plus rush yards (111) in the first half of a tilt (OAK Terrell Pryor: 108 rush yards in Week 8, 2013; ATL Michael Vick: 127 rush yards in Week 12, 2006).

The second-year signal-caller is the third QB in the Super Bowl era to rush for 150-plus yds in a game. Others: SF Colin Kaepernick (Week 16, 2014); Michael Vick (Week 12, 2006 & Week 13, 2002).

"He is amazing. You just can't take that for granted," Ravens safety Earl Thomas II said. "It is just something special. You just don't see that every day. We need that from him."

Among QBs, only Michael Vick (10) and Russell Wilson (4) have more career games of 100-plus rush yards than Jackson (3) in the Super Bowl era.

Jackson is on pace to surpass Vick's 2006 single-season QB record of 1,039 rush yards. The Ravens' signal-caller is averaging 76.7 rush yards per game (Vick averaged 64.9), which puts him on pace for 1,225.7 rush yards over 16 games.

"Setting records and things like that, yeah, that's not really what you think about now," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of Jackson. "But someday it will mean something to him."

Right now, it's about the wins. Jackson's dual-threat ability is helping Baltimore stack them and take a two-game division lead in the AFC North.