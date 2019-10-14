Roundup: Gurley has a chance to return this week

The Los Angeles Rams hope to have Todd Gurley back this week as they deal with the first three-game losing streak of the Sean McVay era.

Gurley missed Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers due to a quad injury that kept him out of practice all week. The injury occurred in the Rams' Week 5 Thursday night tilt against Seattle and carried over the entire week.

The Rams hope the issue clears up after a week's rest.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday on Good Morning Football that it's a week-to-week situation with Gurley.

"He is not ruled out for this week. He does have a chance to go," Rapoport said. "Not considered something long, long term."

One issue for Gurley is that the thigh injury is on the same leg as the knee issue that the running back dealt with dating back to last season, which is why stability is part of the concern that caused the Rams to hold him out Sunday.

His situation will be one to monitor as the week presses forward.

The Rams' offense was lost at sea Sunday against a San Francisco 49ers defense that overmatched McVay's crew. Perhaps if Gurley had played, L.A. wouldn't have been stuffed at the goal-line late in the second quarter, and the tenor of the tilt is different. Perhaps. Perhaps not.

Either way, the Rams hope to get their top running back on the field in a get-right game versus an Atlanta Falcons defense that couldn't stop a pillow fight between a couple of three-year-olds.

Other injuries we're monitoring around the league Monday:

1. Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders missed the second half of Sunday's game with a knee injury. Per Rapoport, the Broncos are optimistic Sanders will be able to play Thursday against the Chiefs. Sanders popped up on the injury report midway through the week with the knee issue.

2. Kansas City Chiefs wideout Sammy Watkins is expected to play Thursday night after sitting out Sunday with a hamstring injury, Rapoport reports. The development comes as a surprise as his injury is not considered minor according to Rapoport.

3. New England Patriots rookie receiver N'Keal Harry (ankle) is eligible to practice beginning this week as he returns from injured reserve. Bill Belichick was non-committal on Harry's status during his conference call, saying the WR is where he needs to be but needs to physically show he can compete at a high level in practice, per NFL Network's Mike Giardi.

4. Houston Texans right tackle Tytus Howard suffered a sprained MCL and is expected to miss several weeks, a source tells Rapoport.

Starting cornerback Bradley Roby is dealing with a significant hamstring injury that he suffered in Sunday's game, Rapoport reports. He's likely to miss about a month.