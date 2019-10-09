Wembley Stadium Gameday Guide

Everything you need to know about the 2019 NFL London Games

TIMINGS

The stadium opens 2 hours prior to Kickoff and we encourage you to arrive early as there will be enhanced security measures in place. We advise you to take your seat 30 mins before the game starts to enjoy the pre-match activities.

Cincinnati Bengals VS Los Angeles Rams

Tailgate will be located near Olympic Way and will open from 11am - 4pm GMT. Kickoff is at 5pm GMT.

Houston Texans VS Jacksonville Jaguars

Tailgate will be located near Olympic Way and will be open from 9am - 2pm GMT. Kickoff is at 2.30pm GMT.

If you are not at the stadium you can watch the game LIVE on Sky Sports Action from 1:30pm) and on BBC Two BBC as well as NFL Game Pass

TICKET INFO

You can collect your tickets from the Ticketmaster & NFL Collections point located at the West Ticket Office on the North Side, B1 Mezzanine Level. If you are collecting Club Wembley tickets, head to the Club Wembley Collections point at the East Ticket Office on the North Side, B1 Mezzanine Level. Ticket office opening hours are as follows:

Cincinnati Bengals VS Los Angeles Rams: Open from 10.30am - halftime

Houston Texans VS Jacksonville Jaguars: Open from 11am - halftime

Please bring the bank card you purchased the tickets with, your order confirmation and valid photo ID. For all ticket queries, in the first instance, please return to your point of purchase. Ticketmaster, Club Wembley and On Location are the official sales agents for the 2019 NFL London Games. For Ticketmaster queries, please visit help.ticketmaster.co.uk prior to Gameday. If you have purchased via a team, you will need to contact them directly. If you purchased through any other unofficial channels, queries will need to be addressed by the seller.

Fans must enter the stadium via their colour zone. Check your colour zone on your Gameday ticket.

For any queries on Gameday, please head to the Paxton House Ticket Office located at the North West corner of the stadium.

TRANSPORT ADVICE

We encourage all supporters to travel by public transport. Please do check your journey before you travel - we advise that you keep up to date with local travel information at the Transport for London website tfl.gov.uk.

By Train/Tube

Wembley Park Station - Zone 4

5 minute walk to Wembley Stadium

London Underground Metropolitan Line and Jubilee Line

Wembley Stadium Station - Zone 4

10 minute walk to Wembley Stadium

Chiltern Railway train line

Wembley Central Station - Zone 4

20 minute walk to Wembley Stadium

London Underground Bakerloo Line - London Overground

By Car

A limited number of general and accessible parking spaces are located at the stadium. Pre-booking available at wembleyofficialparking.com.

Click on the below image to view our gameday guide.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

NFL runs a strict Clear Bag Policy and there are no bag storage facilities available at Wembley Stadium or the surrounding areas. Please check the NFL Clear Bag Policy in advance of Gameday and note, clear backpacks are not permitted For full details please visit nfl.com/ukclearbagpolicy

If for any reason (medical) you require a bag that does not adhere to this policy, please contact us prior to event day and submit a ticket, selecting 'Medical Exemption Certificate' as the topic. You can submit a ticket by visiting help.wembleystadium.com/support/tickets/new.

SHOP

Want to avoid the queues on Gameday? Take advantage of our Click and Collect service - order by 11pm on Wednesday 23rd October from europe.nflshop.com and you can collect any purchases on Gameday from the dedicated collection point next to the Superstore in Tailgate. If you have any queries regarding click and collect, please contact customer.services@fanatics-intl.com.

For merchandise on Gameday, you can head to the NFL Shop presented by Visa in Tailgate (please note, a game ticket is required to enter Tailgate) or one of the merchandise points inside the stadium, located at various points on levels 1, 2 and 5.

Cincinnati Bengals VS Los Angeles Rams

Cincinnati Bengals VS Los Angeles Rams

Tailgate and NFL Shop will be located near Olympic Way and will open from 11am 4pm GMT. The Shop will then re-open for 90 minutes post game.

Houston Texans VS Jacksonville Jaguars

Houston Texans VS Jacksonville Jaguars

Tailgate and NFL Shop will be located near Olympic Way and will be open from 9am - 2pm GMT. The Shop will then re-open for 90 minutes post game.

WIFI

WiFi is available throughout the stadium. Simply select the Wi-Fi network named 'WembleyStadium', fill in the form and accept the terms and conditions.

FOOD AND DRINK

There are a number of food and drink outlets available within the stadium offering an array of options to suit all tastes. More information coming soon!

ACCESSIBILITY

If you have any queries regarding accessibility at Wembley Stadium, please call +44 800 093 0824 or visit wembleystadium.com/plan-your-visit. No pets are allowed in the stadium except for assistive purposes i.e. Guide Dogs.

NFL ONEPASS APP

Be sure to download the NFL OnePass App, the only place you can enter for the chance to win the ultimate Gameday experience! You and a guest could win a behind the scenes locker room tour featuring team alumni or exclusive access to the sideline or tunnel.

NFL OnePass is bundled with all the information you need to make the most of your day with us. You can find out more about food and drink offerings, see the Gameday schedule, join in the NFL activations in tailgate, check out the Stadium map and much more. And if you don't find what you're after, just Ask Vince, who is on hand to answer all your Gameday queries. Visit nfl.com/uk/onepass to register.

PUBS

From September 30 to November 3, three iconic central London pubs will be hosting all NFL London teams. The Barrowboy & Banker, The Telephone Exchange (both hosting the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams and the Houston Texans from) and The Admiralty (hosting the Oakland Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Jacksonville Jaguars) will transform in to NFL fan hubs for the 2019 NFL London Games. For four weeks you can enjoy American-themed food and drink, guest appearances from former players and exclusive fan hub zones where fans can meet their American Football idols and soak up the atmosphere.

ATTENDING WITH CHILDREN

There are plenty of activations around the stadium for children (or big kids!) to get stuck in to. Head to Tailgate for an array of activities and get the chance to win some exciting prizes!