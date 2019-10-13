ATN Podcast: 2019 Week 6 recap from London

A Commissioner's Suite filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler -- recap an action-packed Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The guys talk about the Panthers' big win over the Buccaneers early in the day (4:24), discuss the Texans' road trip that handed the Chiefs their second straight loss (13:10), dive into the 49ers' huge win at the L.A. Coliseum to improve to 5-0 for the first time in nearly 30 years (19:40), and react to the Saints' gritty win in Jacksonville (32:30). Later, the heroes get into the Vikings' statement win over the Eagles (36:30), discuss the Jets' win against the Cowboys in Sam Darnold's return to action (43:40), and finally Lakisha Wesseling and Jeremy Bergman tag in to recap the Steelers' big win over the Chargers on Sunday night (1:09:05) before the heroes bid London adieu!

