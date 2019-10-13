Notable injuries from Sunday's Week 6 NFL games

Injuries we're monitoring around the league on this Week 6 Sunday:

1. Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly has an Achilles injury and will not return to the game. Dissly was carted off in the first half against the Cleveland Browns.

After missing most of his rookie season due to a torn ACL, Dissly emerged as one of Russell Wilson's favorite targets this season. Dissley entered Week 6 with 23 catches for 262 yards with four touchdowns.

2. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick will not return due to a left knee injury. Offensive lineman John Miller has a left groin injury and has been ruled out.

3. Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jason Peters (knee) is questionable to return vs. the Vikings. Linebacker Nigel Bradham is out after exiting with an ankle injury.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars safety Cody Davis has a hamstring injury and is questionable to return. Receiver Marqise Lee is questionable to return after injuring his foot. Tight end Geoff Swaim is being evaluated for a concussion.

5. Minnesota Vikings tackle Riley Reiff has an ankle injury and is questionable to return.

6. Miami Dolphins Avery Moss is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return. Cornerback Ken Webster has a leg injury and is questionable to return.

7. Houston Texans first-round lineman Tytus Howard was carted off the field with a knee injury in the second half of today's game against the Chiefs. Cornerback Bradley Roby is questionable with a hamstring injury.

8. Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller is questionable to return with a thumb injury.