What we learned from Sunday's Week 6 NFL games

Week 6 got off to an early start with the Panthers and Buccaneers squaring off for a morning NFC South showdown in London. The streaking Panthers controlled the game from the first snap and rolled to a convincing win. Here's what we learned.

1. MVP chants were heard through Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during a day in which Christian McCaffrey produced a pair of touchdowns as the Panthers won their fourth straight game, downing the NFC South-rival Buccaneers, 37-26. For the most part, though, CMC -- no matter how MVP-worthy he is -- was bottled up with 57 scrimmage yards, and it was very much another day for Kyle Allen to shine despite the usual gloom of the British weather. Cam Newton will be back eventually from his mid-foot sprain, and Allen is doing everything he can to make it an arduous decision for coach Ron Rivera as to who the starting quarterback of the Panthers (4-2) will be. With the win over the Buccaneers (2-4), who handed Carolina its last loss in Newton's last appearance, Allen is 4-0 as a starter this season. Though McCaffrey scored the team's first touchdown to end a 99-yard drive, it was Allen who was 5-for-5 for 68 yards on the march. He finished the game with a pair of touchdowns, a 104.6 rating, zero turnovers and another win.

Rivera- âOur quarterback thatâs playing for us is Kyle...â Rivera said they are not going to speculate or deal with the question about who their starting QB is. Cam is still rehabbing and Rivera said they will deal with that question when they have to. â Tiffany Blackmon (@tiffblackmon) October 13, 2019

2. This was the Jameis Winston who Buccaneers fans feared would show up. On the first play from scrimmage, Winston threw an interception. It was a sign of the things to come undone for the former first-rounder and uncertain future of the franchise. Under a gloomy sky, Winston turned in a shadowy outing in which he accounted for six turnovers (five interceptions, one fumble lost). Not only did he turn the ball over, he was sacked seven times, many of them due to his lack of pocket presence, and he threw an abundance of errant passes that gave a talented crop of receivers no chance. Not to mention, he actually fumbled on consecutive plays, the first recovered by Tampa Bay. Bruce Arians has been adamant about sticking with Winston -- heading back to the aftermath of Winston's three-interception Week 1 showing against the 49ers -- but this might be the moment in time to give Ryan Griffin his chance.

3. Terrible as Winston was on this Sunday, the Panthers' defense was outstanding. This was Gerald McCoy's second opportunity to face his former team and he didn't waste it, tallying a game-high 2.5 sacks -- his most since a career-high of 3.0 all the way back in 2013. James Bradberry had a monster game of 10 tackles, four passes defended and two interceptions -- one of four Panthers with a pick on Sunday. A forgotten former first-rounder, Vernon Butler had two strip-sacks. The latest Panthers first-rounder Brian Burns notched another sack -- upping his total to a rookie-leading 4.5. Contributions were made by many on the Carolina defense, which turned in a performance as pleasant as Winston's was unpalatable.

