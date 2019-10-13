Bears likely to place guard Kyle Long (hip) on IR

The Chicago Bears will press forward after the bye week without right guard Kyle Long.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Sunday that the Bears are likely to place Long in injured reserve with a hip injury, per sources informed of the situation.

Long, a three-time Pro Bowler, hasn't looked right all season as he's struggled through the first five games of the season.

The Bears' offensive line has been inconsistent to start the season, opening few holes in the ground game and allowing 13 sacks and 26 QB hits. Now they'll attempt to climb into a playoff spot without Long.