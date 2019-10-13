Falcons not looking to make quick move on coach Dan Quinn

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank maintained an optimistic tone this week about his football operation and head coach Dan Quinn despite last week's blowout loss to the Houston Texans.

According to people familiar with Blank's thinking, the owner wants to see progress over the next three weeks before the Week 9 bye or changes could come, with Quinn among them.

Traditionally, Blank does not embrace midseason coaching changes. Despite the slow start to this season, the philosophy of judging at the end of the season is still the preferred approach.

As Atlanta (1-4) is set to face the Arizona Cardinals (1-3-1) today at 4:05 p.m. ET, the future of Quinn is coming into focus.

And according to those who know him well, this is where Blank's eyes are: If things have not improved after today's matchup and two back-to-back home tilts (vs. Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks), there will likely be some serious discussions in Flowery Branch.

As of now, sources say Blank has not had discussions about Quinn's future or how to proceed. But it's clear there is some concern, especially with his defense giving up 53 points to the Texans. With Quinn serving as his the defensive coordinator, the team is allowing the second-most points in the league.

Prior to the season, Quinn fired all three coordinators -- offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel and special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong -- and there is no other move to make to jumpstart the team.

When one team makes a coaching change -- as the Redskins did with Jay Gruden on Monday -- the football world begins looking for the next. It appears Quinn's seat is the hottest now that Gruden is out.

But barring a catastrophic loss to the Cardinals, Quinn likely has time to turn it around.

