Injury roundup: Saints' Alvin Kamara expected to play

Still sans Drew Brees, at least the New Orleans Saints will have running back Alvin Kamara against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Kamara tweaked his ankle this week and missed practice on Friday, but is expected to play barring a setback, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

In another sign that he will be on the field against the Jags, Kamara participated fully in the walkthrough on Saturday.

In five games this season, the 24-year-old back out of Tennessee has 583 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 6 games:

1. The Arizona Cardinals have been optimistic all week that running back David Johnson (back) can play against the Atlanta Falcons, and that remains the case Sunday morning, barring a setback, per Rapoport.

2. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was cleared from his sternoclavicular joint injury Friday and is trending toward playing against the Houston Texans. Hill dealt with soreness this week and will work out before the game to make sure he can play, according to Rapoport.

3. Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (knee) was a full participant in practice on Friday and is trending toward returning to the field Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a source tells Rapoport.

4. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (ankle) did not practice this week and is not expected to play against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Rapoport. He has been one of the team's top offensive weapons and the team had hoped he would be a game-time call.

5. Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills (hamstring) is pushing to play against the Chiefs but will be less than 100 percent if he does. The belief is that he's still a week away from returning to action, per Rapoport.

6. The Dallas Cowboys won't have starting right tackle La'el Collins (MCL) against the New York Jets, and there is a slight chance that left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) plays, sources tell Rapoport. Wide receiver Randall Cobb (hip, back) will work out before the game to see if he can go.

7. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle popped up on the injury report on Friday with a hamstring injury but is expected to play against the Los Angeles Rams. He may work out before the game to test it, but the plan is to play, according to Rapoport.

8. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (hamstring) is out against the Washington Redskins, but could be back on the field next week, Rapoport reports.

9. Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (quad) is out against the San Francisco 49ers, but there's a chance he will be back next week, a source tells Rapoport. Malcolm Brown is expected to be the featured back with rookie Darrell Henderson receiving some snaps.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle) is active for today's tilt against the Panthers.

11. Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (groin) is officially inactive and will not play against the Buccaneers in London. This marks the third consecutive game he's missed this season.