Injuries: Saints RB Alvin Kamara (ankle) will play

Still sans Drew Brees, at least the New Orleans Saints will have running back Alvin Kamara against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Kamara tweaked his ankle this week and missed practice on Friday, but is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

In five games this season, the 24-year-old back out of Tennessee has 583 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 6 games:

1. The Arizona Cardinals have been optimistic all week that running back David Johnson (back) can play against the Atlanta Falcons, and that remains the case Sunday morning, barring a setback, per Rapoport.

2. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was cleared from his sternoclavicular joint injury Friday and is active against the Houston Texans. However, Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) is inactive.

3. Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (knee) was a full participant in practice on Friday and is trending toward returning to the field Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a source tells Rapoport.

4. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (ankle) did not practice this week and is inactive against the Cincinnati Bengals. He has been one of the team's top offensive weapons and the team had hoped he would be a game-time call.

5. Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills (hamstring) was pushing to play against the Chiefs but is inactive and will not play.

6. The Dallas Cowboys won't have starting right tackle La'el Collins (MCL) against the New York Jets, and there is a slight chance that left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) plays, sources tell Rapoport. Wide receiver Randall Cobb (hip, back) will work out before the game to see if he can go.

7. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle popped up on the injury report on Friday with a hamstring injury but is expected to play against the Los Angeles Rams. He may work out before the game to test it, but the plan is to play, according to Rapoport.

8. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (hamstring) is inactive against the Washington Redskins, as is cornerback Xavien Howard (knee).

9. Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (quad) is out against the San Francisco 49ers, but there's a chance he will be back next week, a source tells Rapoport. Malcolm Brown is expected to be the featured back with rookie Darrell Henderson receiving some snaps.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle) is active for today's tilt against the Panthers.

11. Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (groin) is officially inactive and will not play against the Buccaneers in London. This marks the third consecutive game he's missed this season.

12. Denver Broncos right tackle Ja'Wuan James (knee) is listed as questionable but is unlikely to play today against the Titans, per Rapoport. James is expected to return to the field next week, Rapoport reports.

13. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints.

14. For the Cincinnati Bengals, defensive ends Carlos Dunlap (knee) and Kerry Wynn (concussion) are inactive, as are offensive linemen Cordy Glenn (concussion) and Andre Smith (ankle).

15. The Seattle Seahawks will be without running back Rashaad Penny (hamstring) and offensive lineman D.J. Fluker (biceps), who are both inactive.

16. Despite practicing this week, Cleveland Browns cornerbacks Greedy Williams (hamstring) and Denzel Ward (hamstring) are each inactive again, as is offensive lineman Kendall Lamm (knee).

17. Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy and tight end Vernon Davis (concussion) are inactive.