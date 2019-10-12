Roundup: Packers WR Davante Adams out for 'MNF'

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams will miss his second straight game due to turf toe, as he received an out designation on Saturday via the team injury report. Joining Adams on the sideline will be first-round rookie safety Darnell Savage. The starter injured his ankle last week against the Cowboys.

Also out on Monday for the Packers will be tight end Robert Tonyan with a hip injury, while cornerback Tony Brown (hamstring) is doubtful.

On a more positive Packers note, starting center Corey Linsley has passed concussion protocol and told reporters he's ready to play on Monday.

Here is other news we're following on Saturday:

1.is one of three quarterbacks to have started a game for the Jets in this still-young season. Now he's looking elsewhere for employment.

Jets linebacker Brandon Copeland was activated following a four-game suspension and Falk was waived, New York announced on Saturday.

Copeland, who was suspended for four games due to violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, began his career with the Lions in 2015 before finding a breakout campaign in 2018 -- his first season with the Jets in which he tallied 10 starts.

Falk, originally drafted in 2018 by the Titans, played his first game in Week 2 of the 2019 season and was forced into the starting role after Trevor Siemian, who had replaced Sam Darnold, was lost for the season. Falk made his first and second starts of his NFL career in Week 3 and Week 5, respectively. He struggled with no touchdowns and three interceptions over the three games.

The Jets later announced they signed nose tackle Steve McLendon to a contract extension through the 2020 season. Having started his career with the Steelers from 2010-2015, McLendon has been a run stuffer at the center of the Jets' defensive line since 2016, having playing in 43 games with 119 tackles.

2. Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed never made it on the field in 2019 and never made it out of concussion protocol, bringing about the team announcing Saturday he was placed on the reserve/injured list. Reed has missed games in seven of his seasons with the Redskins. In a corresponding move, the team announced the promotion of defensive back Jeremy Reaves from the practice squad.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (groin) will not be making the trip to play the Los Angeles Chargers and has been downgraded to out, the team announced on Saturday.

4. The Atlanta Falcons announced a pair of roster moves on Saturday, as they have signed punter Kasey Redfern and waived offensive lineman John Wetzel.

5. The Minnesota Vikings announced Saturday that they signed linebacker Cameron Smith from the practice squad and waived wide receiver Davion Davis.

6. In a move that leans toward Todd Gurley missing Sunday's game against the 49ers, the Los Angeles Rams announced Saturday that they signed running back John Kelly to the active roster from the practice squad and subsequently waived wide receiver Nsimba Webster.

7. Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito was fined $21,054 -- $10,527 each for a chop block and unnecessary roughness in Week 5's win over the Bears in London, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reporter. The unnecessary roughness fine came after he was flagged for shoving Buster Skrine's head into the turf.

8. The Miami Dolphins announced Dolphins they have promoted cornerback Nik Needham to the active roster and waived safety Doug Middleton.

9. Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas was fined $21,056, per Pelissero, for his hit on Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, which knocked Rudolph out for the remainder of the Week 5 game and has him sidelined for Week 6.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis was fined $28,075 for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Saints tight end Jared Cook, Pelissero reported. Davis was also ejected.

11. Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett was fined $10,527 for an unnecessary roughness penalty for diving into Jets left tackle Alex Lewis' legs, per Pelissero.

12. The Detroit Lions will be without defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot) and cornerback Amani Oruwariye (knee) and further questions and worries remain with standout cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring) questionable along with rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson (concussion), receiver Danny Amendola (chest), defensive back Quandre Diggs (hamstring), defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (elbow) and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (knee).

13. The Los Angeles Chargers announced that WR Andre Patton (quad) has been downgraded to doubtful for Week 6. The team also signed WR Jason Moore to the active roster and, in a corresponding move, waived TE Stephen Anderson.