Roundup: Jets activate Brandon Copeland; waive Luke Falk

Luke Falk is one of three quarterbacks to have started a game for the Jets in this still-young season. Now he's looking elsewhere for employment.

Jets linebacker Brandon Copeland was activated following a four-game suspension and Falk was waived, New York announced on Saturday.

Copeland, who was suspended for four games due to violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, began his career with the Lions in 2015 before finding a breakout campaign in 2018 -- his first season with the Jets in which he tallied 10 starts.

Falk, originally drafted in 2018 by the Titans, played his first game in Week 2 of the 2019 season and was forced into the starting role after Trevor Siemian, who had replaced Sam Darnold, was lost for the season. Falk made his first and second starts of his NFL career in Week 3 and Week 5, respectively. He struggled with no touchdowns and three interceptions over the three games.

Here is other news we're following on Saturday:

1. Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (groin) will not be making the trip to play the Los Angeles Chargers and has been downgraded to out, the team announced on Saturday.

2. The Atlanta Falcons announced a pair of roster moves on Saturday, as they have signed punter Kasey Redfern and waived offensive lineman John Wetzel.