Case Keenum to start vs. Fins; Haskins will back up

As expected, Case Keenum is the Washington Redskins starting quarterback for Sunday's tilt versus the Miami Dolphins.

Interim coach Bill Callahan announced Friday that Keenum would return to the lineup.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier in the week that the veteran would be named the starter, if healthy. Friday's affirmation indicates Keenum is good to go health-wise after dealing with a foot injury.

"There's so many reasons," Callahan said when asked why he thinks Keenum gives Washington the past chance to win. "He's well prepared first off, has the makeup of a solid starter, he prepares like no quarterback -- comparable to the quarterbacks I've seen. Just his demeanor on the field and obviously in the building -- he's the first one in and last one out type of guy.

"He's always watching film, always inquisitive, asking questions about the game plan. He wants to do well so he's really focused hard on his preparation going into this weekend. Just love everything what he's done and how he's handled his adversity with his injury and how he's come back and how he's prepared himself for this game."

Callahan also noted that rookie Dwayne Haskins would be the backup, not Colt McCoy. The decision sends McCoy back into the abyss after one start in Jay Gruden's final game. It's possible the veteran isn't even active for Sunday's game.

Haskins being elected as the backup over McCoy puts him one hit from taking over, as he did in a poor Week 4 debut. Both Gruden and Callahan have made it known they felt the rookie isn't quite ready yet to take over the starting gig.

The change will come soon enough.

Callahan added that he'll take it week-to-week with the quarterback gig moving forward.

Keenum returns to the starting lineup after a one-week hiatus. The journeyman didn't fair terribly the first two weeks of the season, before hitting a brick wall in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears on prime time, then he suffered the foot injury in the fourth game.

With Callahan's plans for a ground-first approach, Keenum shouldn't be asked to do much Sunday against the hapless Dolphins.

"I think everybody is locked in," Callahan said. "Everybody knows what to expect. I think there's no flinching by anybody. There's really a complete buy-in. I've heard nothing that speaks to the contrary. [Keenum's] solid in terms of where he's situated and obviously the support he's gotten from his teammates so really excited to watch him on Sunday."

Where the starting gig goes from there, win or lose, will be monitored each week until the team finally gives the reins to their first-round pick.