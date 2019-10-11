Broncos ink Andy Janovich to 3-year, $5.7M extension

Fullback Andy Janovich will be leading the way for Broncos tailbacks through the 2022 season.

Janovich and Denver agreed on a three-year extension worth $5.7 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. Rapoport added the deal is for an average of $1.9 per season with a signing bonus of $1.35 million and total guarantees of $3.22 million for the third-highest paid fullback in the NFL. The team announced the signing.

"Since he was drafted back in 2016, Andy has developed into one of the best fullbacks in the league," Broncos general manager John Elway said in a statement. "He's exactly what you look for in a fullback -- tough, reliable and a versatile part of not only the offense but also our special teams. It's nice to see how Andy's hard work has paid off, and we look forward to his continued impact on the Broncos."

A sixth-round pick out of Nebraska, long regarded as a fullback factory, Janovich has been a stellar lead blocker for the Broncos, having paved the way for two-straight 1,000-yard rushers (Philip Lindsay in 2018 and C.J. Anderson in 2017).

The 26-year-old Janovich (17 catches for 191 yards, 12 rushes for 50 yards and three total touchdowns) has rejoined the Broncos this season for the last two games after missing the first three with a pectoral injury.