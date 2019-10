The NFL announced two changes to the Week 8 schedule (Sunday, Oct. 27) on Friday.

The Texans' game against the Raiders has been flexed out of the 1 p.m. ET slot to 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. Houston currently sits atop the AFC South with the Colts at 3-2, while the Raiders are a surprising 3-2 after back-to-back wins over Indianapolis and the Chicago Bears.

The Denver Broncos' game against the Colts has been flexed from 4:25 p.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

