Injuries: Tyreek Hill a game-time decision vs. Texans

Tyreek Hill is getting close to a return.

The Kansas City Chiefs receiver, who has been out since suffering a clavicle injury in Week 1, has been a limited participant in practice the past two days and will be a game-time decision coach Andy Reid told the media on Friday.

Hill practiced with the scout team and a bit with the offense this week, Reid said.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier Friday on Good Morning Football that there is "optimism" that Hill returns this week.

"Similar to the Sam Darnold situation, feelings are one thing, but tests and scans are another thing," Rapoport said. "They are going to scan the bone, make sure that it has healed properly, make sure it's safe for him to be out there."

Rapoport noted the scan will happen today and if all goes well, Hill should be cleared to play Sunday to face the Houston Texans.

Despite boasting an array of speedsters, the Chiefs have missed Hill's otherworldly haste, and the ability to tilt the field, which opens up teammates.

In recent weeks, defenses have slowed the explosive K.C. offense by playing more man-to-man coverage, which has caused quarterback Patrick Mahomes a modicum of misfires.

Hill's potential return could help bust those coverages.

According to NFL Research, with Hill in the lineup, K.C. has faced man coverage on 29.7 percent of dropbacks, and Mahomes' passer rating is 126.3. Without Hill, they've faced man coverage on 47.6 percent of dropbacks, with a passer rating of 85.9.

While there's hope that Hill will play, defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin), left tackle Eric Fisher (groin) and linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (hamstring) are out. In addition, receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and guard Andrew Wylie (ankle) are doubtful.

Other injuries we're monitoring around the league Friday:

1. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is expected to practice after missing the past two days due to illness. Offensive tackle La'el Collins (knee) is expected to miss his third practice this week, while left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) will do some work to this side, per coach Jason Garrett.

Jerry Jones expressed optimism during a radio spot on 105.3 The Fan that one of their two starting tackles will be able to play against the Jets.

2. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is back at practice after missing Thursday due to an illness, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

3. New York Jets coach Adam Gase says defensive lineman Henry Anderson (shoulder), linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) and guard Kelechi Osemele (shoulder/knee/illness) are all highly unlikely to play Sunday against the Cowboys.

4. Carolina Panthers defender Christian Miller (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Buccaneers. Cornerback Donte Jackson and tackle Dennis Daley were limited in practice today with groin injuries; both are listed as questionable. Safety Eric Reid (ankle), linebacker Shaq Thompson (ankle) and tight end Chris Manhertz (concussion) are all listed as questionable.

5. Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien told reporters that wide receiver Kenny Stills (hamstring) will be a game-time decision. Stills missed the Texans' win over the Falcons last week after suffering the injury early against the Panthers in Week 4.

6. Cleveland Browns tackle Kendall Lamm (knee), cornerback Denzel Ward (hamstring) and cornerback Greedy Williams (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

7. Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh says both receiver Marquise Brown (ankle) and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (ankle) will be game-time decisions. Harbaugh hoped they would practice Friday, but they couldn't.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (back) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Saints, per Pelissero. Ramsey sat out the past two games due to the injury.

9. Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carolos Dunlap, defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow (thigh), tackle Cordy Glenn (concussion), receiver A.J. Green (ankle), tackle Andre Smith (ankle) and defensive end Kerry Wynn (concussion) all have been ruled out. Safety Shawn Williams (thigh) is listed as questionable.

10. The Tennessee Titans have ruled out pass rusher Cameron Wake (hamstring) and outside linebacker Sharif Finch (shoulder). Defensive back Chris Milton (calf) is questionable.