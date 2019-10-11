Injuries: 'Optimism' Tyreek Hill will be cleared to play

Tyreek Hill is getting close to a return.

The Kansas City Chiefs receiver, who has been out since suffering a clavicle injury in Week 1, has been a limited participant in practice the past two days.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday on Good Morning Football that there is "optimism" that Hill returns this week.

"Similar to the Sam Darnold situation, feelings are one thing, but tests and scans are another thing," Rapoport said. "They are going to scan the bone, make sure that it has healed properly, make sure it's safe for him to be out there."

Rapoport noted the scan will happen today and if all goes well, Hill should be cleared to play Sunday to face the Houston Texans.

Despite boasting an array of speedsters, the Chiefs have missed Hill's otherworldly haste, and the ability to tilt the field, which opens up teammates.

In recent weeks, defenses have slowed the explosive K.C. offense by playing more man-to-man coverage, which has caused quarterback Patrick Mahomes a modicum of misfires.

Hill's potential return could help bust those coverages.

According to NFL Research, with Hill in the lineup, K.C. has faced man coverage on 29.7 percent of dropbacks, and Mahomes' passer rating is 126.3. Without Hill, they've faced man coverage on 47.6 percent of dropbacks, with a passer rating of 85.9.

Other injuries we're monitoring around the league Friday:

1. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is back at practice after missing Thursday due to an illness, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

2. New York Jets coach Adam Gase says defensive lineman Henry Anderson (shoulder), linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) and guard Kelechi Osemele (shoulder/knee/illness) are all highly unlikely to play Sunday against the Cowboys.

3. Carolina Panthers defender Christian Miller (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Buccaneers. Cornerback Donte Jackson and tackle Dennis Daley were limited in practice today with groin injuries; both are listed as questionable. Safety Eric Reid (ankle), linebacker Shaq Thompson (ankle) and tight end Chris Manhertz (concussion) are all listed as questionable.