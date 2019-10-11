Davante Adams (toe) declines to give timeline to return

Davante Adams has an extra day to get ready for Monday night's showdown with division rival Detroit Lions, but it still might not be enough to get the star receiver back on the field.

Adams called his turf toe a "major injury" after sitting out Thursday's practice and declined to speculate on when he might be healthy enough to return.

"We're just really trying to pace it at this point," Adams said, via the team's official website. "I can't really tell you when I'm going to play. I know it doesn't feel how I want it to feel at the moment, but we definitely have time."

Adams' injury is a blow to the Packers' offense, whose other young wideouts haven't garnered Aaron Rodgers trust yet. Sans his top target last week against the Dallas Cowboys, the QB had a season-low passer rating (85.2) and didn't throw a TD pass for the first time this year.

On the season, Adams has compiled 25 receptions for 378 yards through four games. The Packers' next-leading WR in 2019 is Marquez Valdes-Scantling, with 235 receiving yards on 17 catches. Geronimo Allison (104) is the only other WR with 100-plus receiving yards.

Adams said his turf toe injury isn't something that he can just fight his way through; otherwise, he would. He noted surgery isn't needed, but it's an issue that must heal before he can play without risking a setback that could wipe out more time.

"It's not really something you can just say 'I'm going to tough through this,'" he said. "It has to be healed, especially when you have ligament damage. We have to be smart about it. We've made some strides in treating it, but we have to make a few more.

"The fact of the matter is I'm not playing through anything when it comes to this. It's not the toughness thing. I'm not interested in winning any medal of honor awards or anything like that. I'm going to get back when it's healed and when it's ready to go. I'll listen to my body and listen to our doctors."

If those doctors tell him he can't play Monday night, it will make Rodgers life once again more difficult against a Matt Patricia defense that has allowed the fifth-best passer rating (80.3) and the third-fewest passing TD's (4) through Week 5.