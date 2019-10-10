Patriots RB Rex Burkhead (foot) inactive vs. Giants

The New England Patriots will be without another offensive weapon when they take on the New York Giants during Thursday Night Football.

Running back Rex Burkhead was included among the pregame inactives because of a foot injury

Burkhead was a limited participant in practice all week and was officially listed as questionable. In the end, the Pats elected to sit the do-it-all back once again.

It's the second straight game missed for the 29-year-old running back as he fights through the lingering foot issue.

With rain expected in the forecast in Foxborough tonight, New England will roll with Sony Michel, who saw an uptick in workload last week sans Burkhead, and pass-catching back James White. Rookie running back Damien Harris, who's yet to play a snap, is inactive for the fifth time this season.

Burkhead joins receiver Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) as key offensive pieces missing for the 5-0 Patriots Thursday night against the 2-3 Giants.