A.J. Green on trade buzz: 'I'm prepared for anything'

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green has yet to play a game this season due to an ankle injury. But the injury hasn't prevented Green's name from being tossed into the mix with the trade deadline looming.

Green said his phone has been buzzing since his name first circulated in trade rumors.

"I tell everybody I haven't heard anything," Green said, per the Bengals' official website. "I don't fantasize about anything like that. I'm just trying to get healthy and go from there."

Green practiced in a limited capacity Thursday for the first time since July 27. He won't be playing Sunday against the Ravens, but today's work could indicate Green is on track to return Week 7.

Although Green is focused on being fully healthy, the receiver knows he needs to be ready for any possible scenario that may occur on or before Oct. 29's deadline.

"I'm prepared for anything," Green said. "A trade's not going to change who I am. I'm still going to play. I'm still going to be A.J."

Green made it clear he wants to stay with Cincinnati for the long haul, regardless if the team is in the midst of a rebuild. The 31-year-old isn't plotting to leave Cincy for a flashier squad. Rather, Green wants to model his career after Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

"That's just not who I am. I'm loyal to the person who gave me my shot," Green said. "They took care of Larry [Fitzgerald]. He's a Cardinal. No matter how many times they rebuild, he's a Cardinal. He's the only guy still there."

Earlier this week, Green's teammate cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick said the Bengals will "fall apart" if the star receiver is dealt. Green has dealt with significant injuries over the past several seasons, but Kirkpatrick's emotional plea to keep Green signals how much the team needs him on and off the field.

The trade deadline is Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. ET. so until then expect Green to keep fielding trade texts until his fate is revealed.