Jets TE Chris Herndon (hamstring) likely out two weeks

Chris Herndon came off suspension, but the New York Jets tight end will have to wait a couple of more weeks to make his 2019 debut.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Herndon suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain while running routes last Friday and is out this week and likely next week, per a source informed of the injury. Rapoport added the belief is the pull is minor and his absence isn't expected to be long.

Herndon was suspended the first four games of the season for violating the league's policy and program on substances of abuse.

The 23-year-old profiled as a breakout candidate this season after flashing playmaking ability and athleticism at the end of last season, including a six-catch, 82-yard game with a touchdown in Week 16 versus Green Bay.

Tight end is a shallow spot on the Jets' roster with veteran journeyman Ryan Griffin tallying 93 percent of the offensive snaps yet compiling just five catches for 17 yards.

Sam Darnold could use a pass-catching TE like Herndon to help open the offense but will have to wait a few more weeks to benefit from the potential playmaker.