Patrick Mahomes' ankle feels good but 'not perfect'

Patrick Mahomes was full-go in practice Wednesday, a great sign he shouldn't be hindered by the ankle injury tweaked in Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

"I actually feel pretty good today," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said, via ESPN. "I feel like after the [Colts] game, it was sore after the game. But it's feeling pretty good today, so I'm glad to be able to go out there and practice on it and get it moving around and stuff like that. I feel like I'll be fine playing and moving around and still doing what I need to do to win.

"It's not perfect. I guess you would say that. But it's good enough where I can run, cut, cut off of it and do all that type of stuff."

Mahomes originally suffered the ankle injury in Week 1. The injury was tweaked on Sunday. In the loss, the K.C. QB was clearly limited by the injury. With the ankle hindering his mobility, the Chiefs lost most of their explosive plays when Mahomes escapes pressure outside the pocket.

The signal-caller not missing any practice time at all despite it being the second time he's twisted the ankle is a great sign that we should see a Mahomes that is mostly healthy come Sunday against the Houston Texans. Mahomes, despite being on the injury report with the ankle issue since Week 1, hasn't missed a practice this season.

"We're not going to put him in harm's way," coach Andy Reid said. "That's not how we roll here. If we thought it was going to hurt him down the road, he wouldn't be in there."

He's in there, which means the Chiefs' offense should have a nearly full-force QB Sunday.