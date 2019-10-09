Rams RB Todd Gurley day-to-day with thigh contusion

Todd Gurley popped up on Los Angeles' first injury report of the week.

The Rams running back did not practice Wednesday with a quad injury. Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Gurley is "day-to-day" with a left thigh contusion.

"I think we just want to take it a day at a time. A lot of these conversations entail how's he feeling, what kind of progress does he make throughout the course of the week," McVay added. "But fortunately for us, we've got some depth at that position. We've talked about it, whether it's this week at some point, the confidence we have in Malcolm (Brown), but then there's also going to be a time we rely on Darrell Henderson, and it might end up being this week."

McVay added that Gurley's injury caught the Rams "off guard." The coach told NFL Network's Steve Wyche that the team knew of the running back's soreness earlier in the week but all parties, including Gurley, did not expect the pain to linger this long.

Ever the optimist, though, McVay emphasized that there is still a lot of time until Los Angeles' next game and Gurley could still be available against the San Francisco 49ers.

"We want to be smart with him," McVay said. "I think he's earned the right to be able to... Let's get through this week and then let's see and then we'll be able to make a better decision. I'll be able to better answer that question later on this week."

Gurley was joined on the sidelines Wednesday by linebacker Clay Matthews (jaw), cornerback Aqib Talib (ribs) and linebacker Natrez Patrick (hamstring). Receiver Brandin Cooks (concussion), safety Taylor Rapp (ankled) and linebacker Bryce Hager (shoulder) were limited.

Bothered by a knee injury late last season, the Rams running back has been relatively healthy so far in 2019. Gurley has played in all five of L.A.'s games, averaging 15.6 touches and 67.6 total yards per contest.

Gurley has played over 60 snaps in each of the Rams' last two games. On the season, Gurley has been on-field for 262 snaps, or 75.5 percent of L.A.'s offensive plays. Malcolm Brown has filled in when Gurley is off the field.

Brown and the rookie Henderson are expected to get more work in practice this week, Wyche reported, and the Rams hope to get Henderson more involved overall.

It's unclear how severe the contusion is, but any bump or bruise that Gurley incurs is worth monitoring.

The Rams' NFC West clash with the undefeated Niners is four days away.