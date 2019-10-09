Niners RT Mike McGlinchey (knee) out 4-6 weeks

The injury bug continues to bite the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

After losing fullback Kyle Juszczyk for up to six weeks with an MCL sprain, San Francisco learned this week that it will be without its starting right tackle for a similar amount of time.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Wednesday that tackle Mike McGlinchey is having his knee scoped and will miss four to six weeks. McGlinchey suffered the injury during San Francisco's 31-3 romp over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night. The second-year offensive lineman played 65 of 71 snaps in the victory and was relieved by Daniel Brunskill late in the fourth quarter.

Shanahan added that Brunskill, a third-year player out of San Diego St. who spent time on the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad and the AAF's San Diego Fleet before landing with the Niners, will start in place of McGlinchey.

This is the second injury suffered to the Niners' offensive line this season. The first was to six-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Staley, who is missing at least half the season with a broken fibula. Rookie tackle Justin Skule has relieved Staley and played 100 percent of possible snaps over the last two weeks.

In Monday night's win, Skule earned a 73.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. On eight snaps this season, Brunskill has earned a 65.6 grade.

Without its well-regarded bookends for at least the next four weeks, San Francisco's offensive line play should take a hit -- Juszczyk's absence might have the greatest impact on the 49ers offense, as a whole -- but Shanahan's ability to scheme to his players' strengths could overcome the Niners' lack of starting-caliber tackles.