Chargers place Pro Bowl C Mike Pouncey on IR

Another autumn day and another significant Chargers injury.

Four-time Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury, the team announced on Wednesday. In a corresponding move, Los Angeles signed center/guard Ryan Groy.

During Wednesday's presser, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Pouncey will have neck surgery and added he did not know if the injury was career-ending.

Pouncey adds to a list that began mounting before the season of Chargers injuries that includes safety Derwin James, offensive tackle Russell Okung, tight end Hunter Henry, defensive end Melvin Ingram, running back Justin Jackson and on and on.

During the Chargers' Week 5 loss to the Broncos, Pouncey injured his neck during the second half and did not return -- and now he won't for quite some time. Following his departure, Dan Feeney filled in at center, while Forrest Lamp was inserted at left guard. The team's starting left tackle, Okung, has yet to play this season.

With the addition of Pouncey, the Chargers have six projected starters out with injuries, which includes James (foot), Okung (pulmonary embolism), safety Adrian Phillips (forearm), Henry (knee) and Ingram (hamstring). Kicker Mike Badgley (groin) has also been missing for some time. On a positive note, Henry was back at practice in a limited role.

The 2-3 Chargers host the 1-4 Steelers on Sunday night.