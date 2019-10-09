Jalen Ramsey limited in return to Jaguars practice

Jalen Ramsey is back in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars corner, who missed the past two games due to a back injury practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, according to the team.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning Ramsey likely would practice in a very limited fashion such as individual drills.

The 24-year-old corner was in Houston on Monday to see a back specialist at the request of the team. Ramsey returning to the practice field, even on a limited basis, is positive news after the medical visit.

Whether Ramsey is able to return to the field this week versus the New Orleans Saints will likely depend on how his back responds. Getting Ramsey back to face Saints receiver Michael Thomas would be a big boost for the 2-3 Jags.

A trade request from the star corner remains floating through the autumn air, but the Jags have rebuffed that wish thus far. Whether sentiment changes from either side remains to be seen as we approach the Oct. 29 trade deadline.