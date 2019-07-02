Texans at Jaguars hospitality

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Word to Clean HTML ConverterWord Editor HTML Undo New page indentation compress encoding option ico option2 option3 option4 option5 option6 option7 option8Clean

Dear Guest,

We look forward to welcoming you to NFL Hospitality for the Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday 3rd November 2019 at Wembley Stadium. The Game kick-off is at 2.30pm and hospitality opens at 11.30am.

You will need your game ticket to access the stadium on the day and your credential will allow your entry into your hospitality suite.

Please enter Wembley Stadium using the colour zone which is indicated on your game day ticket. Your hospitality credential will state your hospitality suite, please see list below.

Hospitality Locations

The Club House

The Club House hospitality is located in the One Twenty lounge on Level 1M. From the Main Club Wembley entrance take the escalators up to Level One. Our team will be on hand with signage to assist you to the Club House entrance doors.

Sideline

The Sideline hospitality lounge is located in the Bobby Moore Room on Level One. From the Main Club Wembley entrance take the escalators up to Level One. Our team will be on hand with signage to assist you to the Sideline entrance doors.

MVP

The MVP hospitality is located in the Centre Circle lounge on Level Two. From the Main Club Wembley entrance take the left hand escalators up to Level Two. From here you will need to follow the concourse around to Block 225. Our team will be on hand with signage to assist you to the MVP entrance doors.

Touchdown

The Touchdown hospitality is located in the Venue lounge on Level Three. From the Main Club Wembley entrance take the right hand escalators up to Level Three. Our team will be on hand with signage to assist you to the Touchdown entrance doors.

For further information on how to get to Wembley Stadium, please visit:-

http://www.nfl.com/WembleyGamedayGuide

Please note there will be a clear bag policy in operation in all NFL London Games, more details can be found at http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000935604/article/nfl-clear-bag-policy

On arrival to the hospitality suite, you will be greeted by a hostess who will be able to assist you.

We hope you enjoy the game.

NFL Hospitality Team