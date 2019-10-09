Injuries: James Washington likely out for a few weeks

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense suffered yet another injury.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that receiver James Washington is expected to miss a few weeks with a shoulder injury suffered Sunday, per a source informed of the situation.

Washington, on the way toward his best game as a pro, exited Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the third quarter after injuring the shoulder. After the tilt, the second-year pro was seen in a sling.

Washington's injury is the latest blow to the Steelers offense, which has already seen Ben Roethlisberger, Jaylen Samuels and Mason Rudolph suffer injuries this season.

With Washington out the next few games, more attention will be paid to No. 1 wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster. Rookie Diontae Johnson figures to play a larger role, and Johnny Holton could see additional snaps replacing Washington as a deep threat. Slot wideout Ryan Switzer is also an option. Pittsburgh also might need to let Donte Moncrief out of the dog house after the veteran was benched earlier this season after a bout of drops.

Whether rookie quarterback Delvin Hodges or Rudolph (concussion) gets the start for Pittsburgh this week against the L.A. Chargers in prime time, missing Washington will only make things tougher.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring on Wednesday:

1. The Kansas City Chiefs' defensive line took another hit has reserve defensive tackle Xavier Williams (ankle) has been placed on injured reserve, the team announced on Wednesday. The Chiefs also announced they signed defensive tackle Terrell McClain and guard Stefen Wisniewski and that they waived guard Ryan Hunter.