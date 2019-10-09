Bucs release former first-rounder Deone Bucannon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are setting sail for London but leaving linebacker Deone Bucannon on the western side of the Atlantic.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Bucs are releasing the linebacker Wednesday. He signed a one-year deal in Tampa in March after five years in Arizona. The team confirmed the transaction shortly after.

A former first-round pick by the Cardinals who has served as a hybrid linebacker, Bucannon is more name than game these days.

The 27-year-old has been active for all five guys this season, but played just six total defensive snaps, per Next Gen Stats. Bucannon was mostly used on special teams with Tampa.

Even in a Bucs defense that saw first-round pick Devin White get hurt early this season, Bucannon didn't see the field on D -- Kevin Minter filled in.

Since compiling 80-plus tackles each year -- including 112 in 2015 -- in a three-year span from 2015-2017, Bucannon has been a subpar linebacker the past two years. Still, there is a chance a team looking for some help in the middle of their defense could kick the tires on the once-versatile defender.

To fill the roster spot left by Bucannon's departure, the Bucs signed linebacker Noah Dawkins off the Bengals practice squad, Rapoport reported and the team later announced.

Here are other news items we're monitoring on Wednesday.

1. The Arizona Cardinals are releasing cornerback Chris Jones, who has played in every game so far with one start, Rapoport reported per a source. Jones is on waivers and could get claimed, Rapoport added.