Deshaun Watson, Aaron Jones among Players of the Week

Touchdowns, get yer touchdowns! This week's Offensive Player of the Week recipients combined for nine scores, while the Defensive Players of the Week made huge stops behind the line of scrimmage in prime time.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his five-touchdown onslaught in Houston's 53-32 win over the Atlanta Falcons. In addition to throwing for five scores, including three to Will Fuller, Watson completed 28 of his 33 attempts for 426 yards, didn't throw a single interception and finished with a perfect 158.3 rating. The Texans QB became the first player to pass for at least 400 yards and five touchdowns with five-or-fewer incompletions in a single game in NFL history. This is the second time in his three-year career that Watson was won Offensive Player of the Week; he took home the honor in Week 4, 2017, his third-ever start.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his four-score outing in the Pack's 34-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Jones racked up a career-high 182 yards from scrimmage (107 rushing and 75 receiving) in the victory. His four rushing touchdowns are tied for the most in Packers history. Through five games, Jones has already tied his career-high for rushing scores in a season (8). This is the first award the Packers RB has received since entering the league in 2017.

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Justin Houston was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week. In his return to Kansas City, Houston tallied one sack, four tackles and two for loss against his former team, including a fourth-quarter stuff of Damien Williams that clinched the Colts' 19-13 victory. This is the third time Houston has won Defensive Player of the Week honors and the first since 2013, when he won twice in three weeks.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. The No. 2 overall pick broke out on national television on Monday night, sacking Baker Mayfield twice, hitting him five times, forcing one fumble and recovering another in the Niners' 31-3 win over the Cleveland Browns. This is the first NFL honor for the rookie edge rusher.

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. The three-time All-Pro was responsible for 14 of Baltimore's 26 points in its 26-23 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tucker hit all four of his field goals, including a game-tying 48-yarder and a 46-yard game-winner in the extra period. This marks the 10th time Tucker has won Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Bailey was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Like Tucker, Bailey was also responsible for 14 of Minnesota's points in the Vikes' 28-10 win over the New York Giants. Bailey made all four of his field goals, including two from 45 and 48 yards, and both of his extra points in the win. This is Bailey's fourth Special Teams Player of the Week award and his first since 2015.