Dan Marino Joining On Location Experiences, Official Pregame Hospitality at Super Bowl LIV

On Location Experiences ("On Location" or "OLE"), the official hospitality partner of the National Football League ("NFL" or "The League"), is excited to announce that Dan Marino will be hosting On Location Experiences pregame activities at Super Bowl LIV. On Location offers the ultimate fan packages for Super Bowl weekend and is the only source to purchase verified tickets with exact seat locations directly from the NFL. Tickets to this year's game are available for purchase at nflonlocation.com.

"We are incredibly excited to have Dan Marino join us in the city that ignited his successful career. Each year we look for interesting, new ways to get our guests immersed in the action of the weekend, and there is nobody better to share their experience in Miami than Dan," said John Collins, Chief Executive Officer at On Location Experiences. "Super Bowl LIV is a highly anticipated event as the NFL prepares for the culmination of the celebration of its 100th season. Heading into the core of the regular season, we are seeing strong sales that reflect the interest from bucket-listers and corporate clients alike."

Prior to the game, Marino will attend On Location's exclusive pregame parties located within the security perimeter of Hard Rock Stadium. At the events, Marino will mingle with guests, share stories of his legendary career with the Dolphins and be available for fan photo opportunities.

"I'm thrilled to have the Super Bowl return to Miami and to join On Location Experiences at their official pregame celebrations," added Dan Marino. "We are seeing some great storylines unfold this year in the League, so I'm sure Super Bowl will be nothing short of exciting. Miami will always be my second home, and I'm grateful to be able to join On Location's guests as they enjoy premium pregame hospitality steps from Hard Rock Stadium."

Dan Marino spent seventeen seasons with the Miami Dolphins and is widely recognized as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Upon his retirement in 2000, Marino was a decorated player having received NFL MVP, NFL Comeback Player of the Year, NFL Man of the Year, 9x Pro-Bowler, 6x All-AFC honoree and an 8x first- or second-team All-Pro player. In 2003, Marino was inducted the College Football Hall of fame, honoring his career at University of Pittsburgh. Marino was also elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005, in the first year of his eligibility.

On Location offers multiple ticket packages to match fans' individual preferences, needs and budgets. All packages include verified tickets with exact seat locations and an all-inclusive pregame party. On Location's signature package, "On the Fifty," is the most exclusive and immersive available anywhere, with an all-inclusive, pre-game party within Hard Rock Stadium's 72 Club, a private, headline music performance, post-game field access and so much more. Additional options to upgrade hotels, travel and hospitality offerings are available. On Location also sells private suites for Super Bowl LIV that are perfect for corporate clients and able to accommodate group booking requests

For more information and to purchase On Location's premium ticket packages to Super Bowl LIV, fans and corporate clients should visit nflonlocation.com or call 1-800-683-4846, before limited supplies run out.

About On Location Experiences

On Location Experiences is a leader in premium, experiential, hospitality business, establishing a new industry standard to serve iconic rights holders with extensive experience in ticketing, curated hospitality, live event production and travel management in the worlds of sports and entertainment. On Location is a partner to over 150 rights holders including the NFL, NCAA, the PGA of America and the United States Tennis Association, and provides unrivaled official access for both corporate clients and fans looking for immersive experiences at marquee events including the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, NFL Draft, NCAA Final Four, PGA of America events, numerous College Football Bowl Games and the Tennis Majors.

On Location through CID Entertainment & Future Beat also partners with numerous artists and music festivals across genres, including Imagine Dragons, Metallica, Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa, Electric Daisy Carnival, Migos, Post Malone, Iron Maiden and J.Cole.

On Location's operations include: Anthony Travel, CID Entertainment, Future Beat, Kreate Inc, PrimeSport and Steve Furgal's International Tennis Tours.

On Location Experiences is a privately held company, owned by RedBird Capital Partners, Bruin Sports Capital, 32 Equity and the Carlyle Group. For more information about On Location Experiences, please visit www.onlocationexp.com.

