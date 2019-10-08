Titans sign former Bears kicker Cody Parkey

The Cody Parkey redemption tour begins in earnest this week in the Music City.

Seven months after his release from the Chicago Bears, Parkey has landed with the Tennessee Titans, who announced the kicker's signing on Tuesday afternoon. Tennessee also added running backs Rod Smith and Dalyn Dawkins.

Tennessee's addition came just two days after starting kicker Cairo Santos missed four field goals in a 14-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and one day after the Titans sent Santos packing.

Parkey has struggled to find employment since his "double-doink" clinched a Bears defeat in the wild-card round in January. The infamous miss wasn't the only kick that booted Parkey out of town. The 27-year-old kicker hit a career-low 76.7-percent of his 30 field goal attempts and missed three extra points in 2018.

Tennessee will be Parkey's sixth stop in as many seasons. Parkey has kicked in the regular season for four teams (Philadelphia, Cleveland, Miami, Chicago), only one for more than one season; he began his career with the Colts in 2014.

Parkey will get his first opportunity since that fateful night to put one through the uprights this Sunday when the 2-3 Titans look to get right against the Denver Broncos at kicker-friendly Empower Field at Mile High.