Tomlin: Staff 'comfortable' with how Rudolph left field

Mason Rudolph is currently in the league's concussion protocol and back in the building with the Steelers.

It's the way he left the field after suffering a serious head injury during Sunday's loss, however, that remains a topic interest in Pittsburgh.

Rudolph was helped off the field Sunday by Steelers staff after taking a big hit from Ravens safety Earl Thomas. The team medical staff initially brought out a cart and stretcher as Rudolph lay motionless on the Heinz Field turf. The cart, however, appeared to malfunction and Rudolph eventually was able to get up and make his way to the sideline.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday that the Steelers' medical staff was comfortable with Rudolph walking off the field.

"Let me be clear because I didn't really know what you guys were talking about when you asked me after the game," Tomlin began Tuesday. "There are two carts in our stadium -- there's probably two carts in every stadium. He walked off the field because he chose to walk off the field, and the medical experts were comfortable with his ability to walk off the field and the safety in it.

"Whether or not the cart was functioning is irrelevant to the fact that he walked off the field. To be quiet honest with you I didn't know that the cart wasn't functioning until after the game because I was more concerned with Mason."

Tomlin also said that he is "comfortable" with other quarterbacks on the roster for this week's game against the Chargers with Rudolph in the concussion protocol.

Rookie Devlin Hodges acquitted himself well in relief of Rudolph, completing 7 of 9 passes for 68 yards with an additional 20 yards on the ground. Paxton Lynch is also available to be called up to the active roster from the practice squad.