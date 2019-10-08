Watch Niners DT Jones propose to girlfriend before MNF

D.J. Jones won big right before his team did on Monday Night Football.

The 49ers' second-year defensive tackle proposed to longtime girlfriend Kayla Fannin about an 90 minutes before kickoff, surrounded by family, friends, and teammates.

The surprise was orchestrated by Jones and Austin Moss II, the 49ers Director of -- wait for it -- Player Engagement.

Did you catch Jones' "look-over-there' fakeout he pulled on his girlfriend-turned-fianceé? It caught Fannin like a swim move on a stumbling guard.

"She had no idea (the proposal was coming)," Jones told ESPN's Nick Wagoner."I think she asked, 'Why are we here?' And I was like, 'You don't know why we're here? I pointed over her shoulder and she just turned and I popped down."

A tearful Fannin said yes when she realized what was going on, much to the delight of nearby teammate Marquise Goodwin.

Jones later said it was one of the three happiest days in his life, right behind Draft Day and a day he left open to be filled in later.

"I love her to death," Jones told Wagoner. "I love the game of football, and going 4-0 on Monday night is pretty cool in my book."