Roundup: Kyle Juszczyk believed to have hurt MCL

The San Francisco 49ers could be without a key piece of their offensive attack for an extended period.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning that the initial diagnosis is that Niners fullback Kyle Juszczyk suffered an MCL injury during Monday's romp over the Cleveland Browns. Juszczyk will undergo an MRI exam Tuesday to determine the severity of the injury and how to proceed.

Any time missed by Juszczyk is a blow for San Francisco -- and particularly coach Kyle Shanahan's vaunted rushing attack.

Juszczyk's athleticism and skill as a blocker -- he's one of the few fullbacks still utilized in today's NFL -- was on full display Monday night up until he exited the game in the second half. The Niners gutted the Browns for 185 rushing yards in the first half behind chunk gains by Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman, who often ran through gaping holes created in part from Juszcyzk's blocks.

In addition to his role in the run game, Juszczyk has six catches for 76 yards this season.

Here's other NFL news we're tracking Tuesday:

1. Chiefs nose tackle Xavier Williams is a candidate for injured reserve following a bad high ankle sprain suffered in Sunday night's loss to the Colts, per Pelissero, who added that injuries of that nature typically carry timelines of 4 to 6 weeks.

Williams' prognosis continues the bad injury week along Kansas City's defensive front as Chris Jones is week-to-week with a groin injury.

2. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed optimism that left tackle Tyron Smith could be back on the field this weekend against the Jets. Speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said Smith's injured ankle looks "promising" for Week 6, but they'll see how the week progresses, per the team's official site.

Jones also said that he is not ready to rule out offensive lineman La'el Collins (knee) for this Sunday.

3. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Colts are working out former Eagles first-round pick Marcus Smith following the season-ending ankle injury to pass rusher Kemoko Turay.