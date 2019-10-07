Bills deal WR Zay Jones to Raiders for 2021 pick

The Buffalo Bills have made a roster move.

Third-year receiver Zay Jones is being dealt to the Oakland Raiders in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

ESPN first reported the story.

Jones, 24, played one snap in the Bills' 14-7 win over the Titans in Week 5. Through the first four games, Jones recorded seven receptions (on 18 targets) for 69 yards.

A second-round draft pick of the Bills in 2017, Jones started 25 of his 31 appearances and contributed a combined 83 catches for 968 yards and nine touchdowns in his first two seasons.

While Jones is still a young, developing talent, the Raiders were in desperate need of an able body at receiver with wideouts Tyrell Williams (foot), J.J. Nelson (knee) and Dwayne Harris (ankle) all dealing with lower body injuries over the last week.