Who is the Week 5 Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

In Week 5 of the 2019 NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars The quarterback completed 26 of 44 passes (59.1 percent) for 374 yards, two touchdowns and 0 interceptions for a 101.9 passer rating against the Carolina Panthers.

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals The quarterback completed 20 of 32 passes (62.5 percent) for 253 yards and rushed for 93 yards on 10 attempts (9.3 avg.) and a touchdown in the Cardinals' 26-23 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders The running back tallied 143 scrimmage yards (123 rushing, 20 receiving) and two touchdowns in the Raiders' 24-21 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers The rookie linebacker had a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, which he returned 56 yards for a touchdown in the Panthers' 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.