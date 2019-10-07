Titans cut Santos after 4 missed FGs; Parkey to sign

The Tennessee Titans are moving on from kicker Cairo Santos one day after a disastrous kicking performance from the veteran.

Santos missed four field goals during the Titans' 14-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and that apparently was more than enough cause to make a move as Tennessee announced his release roughly 24 hours after Sunday's game.

Santos' expected replacement is no stranger to kicking anguish. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that the Titans are expected to sign former Bears kicker Cody Parkey whose famous "double doink" knocked Chicago out of last season's playoffs.

Santos missed his first kick of the game, a 50-yard field goal attempt on the first play of the second quarter. He then proceeded to whiff wide right from 36 yards, wide left from 53 and saw a 33-yard attempt blocked in the fourth quarter to boot. That adds up to 12 lost points that could have been the difference in one-possession game.

Santos did connect on his one extra-point attempt to avoid an 0-for-5 effort on the day.

"It was a very painful, extremely disappointing day," Santos said after the game, per the Titans' official website. "I don't feel sorry for myself, I feel sorry for my teammates and coaches that work hard all week, including myself. I feel sorry for my teammates, my coaches and they deserve to win and I have just got to do a better job."

Santos, a six-year veteran, went 4 of 9 on field goals and 12 of 12 on extra points in his lone season with the Titans after replacing Ryan Succop, who was placed on injured reserve at the beginning of the season.

This will mark Parkey's first shot at redemption after he was released by the Bears during the offseason.

The Titans also announced they had waived offensive lineman David Quessenberry on Monday.