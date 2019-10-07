Injuries: Colts DE Kemoko Turay (ankle) out for season

The Indianapolis Colts left Kansas City with a win but suffered a loss to their defensive line.

Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay broke his ankle late in the 19-13 victory and is out for the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources informed of the injury.

Turay went down on the Kansas City Chiefs' final play from scrimmage after picking up half a sack on Patrick Mahomes. The defensive end was carted off with what looked at the time to be a significant injury. The news confirms those fears.

A 2018 second-round pick, Turay was in the midst of what looked to be a breakout campaign, compiling 1.5 sacks through five games as a rotational rusher, playing 25.2 percent of the defensive snaps through five games, per Next Gen Stats. Sunday night, the second-year player was credited with three QB hits, half a sack and two tackles.

The season-ending injury is a blow to a Colts defense that has dealt with significant injuries early in the campaign. The latest setback is just one more issue for Frank Reich's team to overcome in 2019.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Monday:

1. X-rays came back negative on Chiefs left guard Andrew Wylie's ankle, per Pelissero. He'll undergo further testing as a precaution, but it appears he suffered just a sprain, Pelissero added.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones suffered a groin strain and will have an MRI to determine the severity, Rapoport reported, per a source.

Defensive tackle Xavier Williams suffered a badly sprained ankle and will have an MRI this morning to determine how long he's out, according to Rapoport.

2. Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said wide receiver DeSean Jackson continues to rehab and the plan is for him to do more in practice this week. Jackson has missed the past three games with an abdomen injury. Pederson said Darren Sproles is week to week with a quad strain, and Corey Clement and Nelson Agholor will fill in on punt returns.

3. Jaguars tight end James O'Shaughnessy will miss the erst of the season with a torn ACL, Rapoport reported, via sources. An MRI showed a clean tear for the fifth-year veteran, and he'll undergo surgery when the swelling goes down, Rapoport added.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said guard Alex Cappa will miss seevral weeks after playing through Sunday's loss to the Saints with a broken arm. He said offensive tackle Demar Dotson is expected to sit out Week 6 against the Panthers with calf and hamstring injuries.

5. Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage is believed to have tweaked his ankle versus the Cowboys and the injury isn't considered serious, per Rapoport.