Anthony Lynn: 'Sorry for watching that damn game'

The Los Angeles Chargers faced a winless Denver Broncos team at home Sunday and laid an egg.

The Chargers' offense didn't score a touchdown, as Anthony Lynn's squad fell to 2-3 with a 20-13 defeat.

"Sorry for watching that damn game. We play like that we won't beat anybody," Lynn said, via the L.A. Times. "That team came here more desperate for a win ... It was disappointing."

The Chargers didn't match the Broncos' intensity, who despite coming into L.A. with an 0-4 record had played each of their first four tilts close. This was not an ordinary winless, craptastic team.

"We knew they were going to come out desperate," safety Rayshawn Jenkins said. "That's what we were saying the whole time. 'Just don't get caught in this trap. Just play our ball.' And then we didn't do that."

The offense, which got back Melvin Gordon turned the ball over three times, including twice inside the Broncos 2-yard-line. L.A. generated just 246 total yards of offense (211 passing, 35 rushing), 157.8 yards fewer than they'd averaged the first four weeks of the season (403.8). Sunday marked just the ninth time in 224 career starts for Philip Rivers -- including the playoffs -- the offense didn't score a TD, per The Times.

The division loss pushed the Chargers to third in the AFC West, behind Kansas City (4-1) and Oakland (3-2).