ATN Podcast: 2019 Week 5 recap

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler recap an action-packed Week 5 of the 2019 NFL season. The guys talk about the Raiders' big win over the Bears in London (2:53), discuss the Packers' road victory against the Cowboys (9:58), look at the Panthers' win behind Christian McCaffrey's huge day (24:31), describe how the Bills are finding ways to win (56:59), and react to the Colts' upset victory over the Chiefs (1:14:48).

