Ravens safety Tony Jefferson (ACL) lost for season

One of the cornerstones to the Ravens secondary and defense as a whole has been lost for the rest of the year.

With a 26-23 overtime victory, the Baltimore Ravens are leaving Pittsburgh with a win, but safety Tony Jefferson's season ended on Sunday with a torn ACL and perhaps further damage, according to his coach.

"At least has an ACL [tear], probably more, so he'll be out for the season as it stands right now," Ravens coach John Harbaugh told the media following the game.

Jefferson had one tackle against the Steelers before he injured his knee and was carted off the field.

Jefferson's abbreviated fourth season in Baltimore ends with 21 tackles and two passes defended.