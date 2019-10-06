Notable injuries from Sunday's Week 5 NFL games

Injuries we're monitoring around the league on this Week 5 Sunday:

1. Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks is questionable to return against the Oakland Raiders due to an elbow injury.

2. New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman will not return against the Vikings after sustaining a concussion.

3. Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse is questionable to return with an ankle injury. Tackle Cody Ford is being evaluated for a head injury.

4. New York Jets defensive lineman Henry Anderson (shoulder) is questionable to return.

5. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Alex Erickson will not return the the game because of a concussion. Offensive lineman Andre Smith will not return due to a left ankle injury.

6. New England Patriots receiver Phillip Dorsett II has a hamstring injury and will not return.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Barron sustained a hamstring injury and his return is questionable.

8. Tennessee Titans cornerback Chris Milton (calf) will not return against the Bills.